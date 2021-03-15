FRSC issues stern warning to motorcycle operators

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Kuje Command has warned motorcycle and rickshaw (tricycle) operators riding without number plates to desist from the act and get registered or risk arrest.

The Unit Commander, Mr Eugene Nwabuike, gave the warning on Monday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kuje, also warned them against reckless riding.

Nwabuike said the warning became necessary to help reduce the growing rate of crimes and accidents associated with motorcycles and rickshaw (tricycle) operators in the area.

He said that the command under him would not fold its arms to allow motorcycle operators and other road users to violate traffic in the area.

He enjoined motorists to maintain the recommended speed limits.

“They have to register and acquire number plates because some of them are operating without meeting up with the requirements in the area.

“Some of them ride without considering other road users and my intention is to have a meeting with them, give them public enlightenment, and then enforcement.

“The issue of number plates and rider’s license is not a recent thing, it has been in existence and it is a way to ascertain the authenticity of the riders.

“Having number plates and rider’s license is to show that the commercial riders are certified to ride on the highway,” he said.

The commander also warned against dangerous overtaking and speeding by motorists as the rainy season is setting in.

He urged them to ensure their vehicles’ wipers and brake light function optimally.

Nwabuike, however, encouraged the riders to make use of safety helmets while on the road with a view to safeguarding their lives in the event of an accident.