Fierce gun-battle in Borno: 41 Boko Haram terrorists drop dead 

By Kazeem Ugbodaga

The Nigerian Army on Monday engaged in massive shootout with Boko Haram terrorists in Borno, killing 41 insurgents.

The battle was in continuation of the ongoing offensive operation against the Boko Haram Terrorists and their Islamic State West Africa Province counterpart in the North East.

“Troops of Operation LAFIYA DOLE have decisively taken out several terrorists after heavy fighting in the early hours of today, Monday 15 March 2021,” says Brigadier General Mohammed Yerima, Director, Army Public Relations in a statement.

According to him, the gallant troops who maintained aggressive posture, conducted a fighting patrol along Gulwa and Musuri in Gamboru Ngala Local Government Area of Borno State.

“At Musuri, troops encountered elements of the terrorist group and swiftly engaged them in firefight which lasted for about 45 minutes. With superior firepower, troops ultimately dominated the area after neutralizing 41 of the terrorists.

“They also recovered sophisticated weapons and rescued 60 elderly women and children who were in the terrorists’ captivity,” he said.

Items recovered from the obliterated fighters include; 12 AK-47 rifles, 8 Fabric Nationale (FN) rifles, a motorcycle, 6 bicycles, mechanic tool boxes, a sewing machine, large quantity of batteries used for making of Improvise Explosive Devices and sex enhancement drugs, among other things.

He said the troops were in high fighting spirit and determined as ever to clear the entire region and country of vestiges of Boko Haram terrorists.

“The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Ibrahim Attahiru, has already congratulated the gallant troops while urging them to keep up the tempo,” he said.