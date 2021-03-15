FCT NYSC records 1,670 corps members for orientation

By Zainab Garba

Alhaji Suleman Abdul, Coordinator of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in the Federal Capital Territory, on Monday, said that about 1,670 corps members were registered at the camp.

Abdul made the disclosure while declaring the 2021 Batch A, Stream 1 orientation course open, in Abuja.

He said that a total of 642 male and 1,028 female corps members were registered for the orientation course.

The coordinator advised the corps members to be steadfast during the course, adding that it was the foundation of a successful service year.

He said that the orientation course would focus on instilling discipline, diligence and patriotism in the corps members.

Abdul urged the participants to take advantage of the scheme’s Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) project and effective leadership skills to enhance self-reliance and job creation.

He said further that the training would include military drills and professional lectures, among others.

