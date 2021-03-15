Ex-Super Falcon handler Izilein seeks support for Gernot Rohr

By Igbaugba Ehigimetor

A former Super Falcons handler, Godwin Izilein, on Monday, called for total support for Super Eagles Coach, Gernot Rohr, to enable him to deliver on his mandate.

Ozilein said this would also enable him to win laurels for Nigeria and build a formidable team.

According to him, now is not the time to criticise the German tactician, as he is building a team that will rescue Nigeria from poor performances.

Ozilein, however, urged the coach to be guided by the performances of players before extending an invitation to them.

For instance, he said that it was unethical and unprofessional for Rohr to have invited Ahmed Musa for the remaining AFCON qualifiers, saying that the player had been without a club for the last few months.

“You do not have to extend an invitation to players based on sentiment; rather, the invitation should be based on performances.

“There should not be the automatic shirt for anybody not doing well.

“To me, even if Ndidi, who is doing well today, does not perform in a month, he should be put aside.

“Rohr must take note of this, if he must succeed,” Ozilein said.

On the extension of an invitation to local players, he said if there was any player worthy of such, he should be invited to gain experience from the professionals.

Izilein, who also coached the Golden Eaglets, however, said that Rohr deserved commendation for building a youthful team and phasing out old players.

“He is giving us marketable young men who will give us the result. He is building a team that will rescue us from poor performance,” he stated.

NAN