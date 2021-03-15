Ekiti State Judicial panel compensates petitioners

By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Based on the recommendation of the Ekiti State Judicial Panel, the government said it has started compensating victims of police brutality.

Akin Omole, the commissioner for Information and Value Orientation said this in Ado-Ekiti.

He did not disclose the name of petitioners and the amount they were compensated with.

The judicial panel was set-up on the directive of the Presidency.

It was to review allegations of human rights violations by the defunct Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

The directive came amid the nationwide #EndSARS protest in October 2020.

The 12 members of the Ekiti State judicial panel was chaired by Justice Cornelius Akintayo.

It has representatives of youth groups, civil society, and other interested parties.