Buba Marwa to commission Ogbomoso drug rehab centre

By
Muhamin Olowoporoku
-
Buba Marwa
Buba Marwa to commission drug rehab centre in Ogbomoso
Buba Marwa
Buba Marwa to commission drug rehab centre in Ogbomoso

By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Brigadier General Buba Marwa, chairman of National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), will on 19 March commission a clinic and rehab centre for drug abusers.

The clinic is located in Ogbomoso, Oyo State.

A group of Ogbomoso indigenes called O 1st group built the clinic.

Otunba Bayo Babatunde, chairman of the group said the facility is meant to curb drug usage and abuse.

Ogbomoso hosts Ladoke Akintola University.

The city also has immigrants from Ghana, Niger, Benin, India and China. .

The chairman said the group had partnered with NDLEA in the past.

Both had staged Radio talk shows and lectures on the dangers of drug abuse.

The group also staged a 1,000-man march in the township against drug abuse..

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.