Bandits storm Kaduna primary school, kidnap teachers, students

Michael Adeshina
Bandits have abducted students and teachers from LEA Primary School in Rama, a village in Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State.
Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner for Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, confirmed the incident.
However, he could not confirm the number of students and teachers kidnapped, as at the time of filing this report.
He said: “The Kaduna State Government is currently obtaining details on the actual number of pupils and teachers reported to have been kidnapped and will issue a comprehensive statement as soon as possible.”
However, members of the community said the incident occurred while pupils were trooping into the school around 9 am, on Monday.
Abdulsalam Adam, a resident, said the gunmen came on about 12 motorcycles.
“I have been told that three teachers and some pupils have been abducted but we are trying to ascertain the true situation. Right now, our vigilante boys and other volunteers have gone after the bandits,” he told Daily Trust.
“We are in the school right now, what we are trying to do is comb the bushes because some of the children ran into the bush. So, we don’t know how many were abducted at the moment.”
Mai Saje Rama, another resident, said: “There is a particular parent whose name is Halilu. He said he saw them carry his son on a motorcycle. Most of them decided to brave it by going after the bandits. We are in the school and we have sent for security agents but they have not arrived yet.”
Mohammadu Birnin Gwari, a resident of Birnin Gwari, said two of his brothers were among the teachers abducted.
He gave their names as Umar Hassan and Rabiu Salisu Takau.
This is not about north or south but national disaster. It looks as if some people are sponsoring this bandits in Kaduna State to humiliate El-Rufai because he said he will not negotiate with bandits. Why all the kidnapping of students are going round all schools in Kaduna for weeks now? You can imagine students without clothes on in the bush for days now. May God intervene in the affairs of this nation
Somebody should tell me why the Southern protectorate of Nigeria should not break away from the Northern protectorate . The North is now a failed region. Virtually all the states in the North have been taken over by terrorists and bandits. What are we waiting for? Have they not broken away from Nigeria?