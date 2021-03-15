Bobi Wine arrested again in fresh protest

By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Bobi Wine, the opposition leader in Uganda, was arrested Monday during a protest against the crackdown on his supporters.

Wine, real name better Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu last week called for a peaceful protest against the abduction, torture and murder of his supporters.

He was seized during the protest in Kampala City Centre.

He was later released.

“Bobi Wine driven in police truck, and dropped at home. His home now surrounded by police and the military”, said a tweet on his official account.



“It is criminal for Gen. Museveni to continue treating peaceful Ugandans as criminals. Ugandans reserve the right to protest peacefully and unarmed. Museveni must stop intimidating the people!

“The right to protest peacefully is a fundamental human right. We are protesting for hundreds of missing Ugandans whose families have not heard from them for months! Those who have showed up have been grossly tortured- castrated, fingernails plucked out, eyes smashed, etc.”, an earlier tweet said.

“Thankful to these fellow leaders who joined me in a peaceful protest in Kampala. As always, the cowardly regime arrested us all and released us without charge. The police continues to surround my home. We shall stop at nothing until Gen. Museveni stops humiliating our people!

The singer-turned-lawmaker refused to accept the result of the recently concluded election in the country.

He challenged the result in court, saying Museveni stole the votes.

Wine later withdrew his petition, saying the judiciary was stacked in favour of Museveni.

