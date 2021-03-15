Beyonce Knowles becomes Grammys leading record holder

American singer Beyonce Knowles has become the most awarded female artist in Grammy history.

Her four Grammys on Sunday took her total career wins to 28, surpassing the previous record for a woman set by bluegrass singer Alison Krauss.

Beyonce won at the 63rd Grammy awards Best Music Video for “Brown Skin Girl,” Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song for her collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion for “Savage,” and Best R&B Performance for “Black Parade.

Besides, she was the most nominated artist in this year’s edition, with nine nominations.

Her nine year-old daughter Blue Ivy Carter also made history Sunday night when she won her first Grammy for the “Brown Skin Girl” music video after getting a writing credit on her mother’s song.

Leah Peasall was 8 when The Peasall Sisters won album of the year at the 2002 ceremony for their appearance on the T Bone Burnett-produced “O Brother, Where Art Thou?” soundtrack.

The glory of the night was shared with Nigerian afropop singer Burna Boy, who won the World Music category.

And Wizkid, who also shared a credit in the Brown Skin Girl video.

However Taylor Swift and Billie Eilish, ran away with the top prizes at the 63rd Grammys.

Swift’s surprise lockdown record “Folklore” was named album of the year and Eilish’s “Everything I Wanted” won record of the year.

Sunday’s win made Swift, 31, the first woman to take home album of the year three times.

British singer Dua Lipa won best pop vocal album for her dance-y “Future Nostalgia.”

The writers of “I Can’t Breathe” by R&B artist H.E.R won song of the year. It was written in response to the Black Lives Matter protests in the United States last summer.

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion was named best new artist and the 26 year-old known for promoting women’s empowerment won two more Grammys for her rap performance of single “Savage”, featuring Beyonce.

Hosted by Trevor Noah, the hybrid ceremony was packed with pre-recorded and live performances by the likes of Lipa, Taylor Swift, Post Malone, Cardi B, DaBaby, Black Pumas and Mickey Guyton.

It took place both indoors and outdoors in Downtown Los Angeles.

But it lacked the elaborate sets and special effects that traditionally mark the highest honours in the music business.

K-Pop band BTS lost in the best pop duo or group performance against Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande for their single “Rain on Me”.

However, K-Pop performed their hit English-language single “Dynamite” from South Korea at the close of the show.