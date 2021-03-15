Arteta praises Odegaard, Smith Rowe for Tottenham win as Mourinho kicks

By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Mikel Arteta in his post-match interview singled out Martin Odegaard and Emile Smith Rowe for praises after their conquest against London rivals, Tottenham.

The Spaniard said the two Arsenal players were spectacular in their performance against Spurs.

“He’s got a real stamina and he’s so talented, but his work-rate is incredible,” Arteta said of Odegaard.

“Not only that, he’s intelligent. The timing of his runs, when he presses, his body shape. I’m really impressed and he had an incredible performance today. He’s giving us something different and it’s making us better.”

While praising Emile, Arteta said his individual performance was magnificent.

“I think Emile had a magnificent performance again as well. I think he shows not only quality but his personality, his intelligence on the pitch, his energy. He gives us something different. Today in a derby you need some individual performances and for sure he had one.”

Tottenham manager, Jose Mourinho on the other hand criticised his players saying they hid during the match. He also admitted they played below their usual standard.

“No intensity, no pressing. In terms of creating attacking football, some important players were hiding. In the second half we only had to improve which we did, Mourinho said.

“I’m not going to mention individuals as the team is the team. I belong to the team and I am just as guilty as the players for that first half.