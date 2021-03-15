APC, PDP celebrate Burna Boy, Wizkid on Grammy Awards

By Muhaimin Olowoporoku and Taiwo Okanlawon

The ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) and the main opposition, the Peoples Democratic Party, have celebrated Afrobeat stars Damini Ogulu aka Burna Boy, and Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun also known as Wizkid for winning Grammy Awards.

Burna Boy clinched his first Grammy Award after winning the ‘Best Global Music Album’ category for ‘Twice As Tall‘, his 2020 project.

Wizkid also clinched the Grammy Award for his role in ‘Brown Skin Girl’, a 2019 song by Beyonce, an American musician.

The project, which is a track off Beyonce’s ‘The Lion King: The Gift,’ won the ‘Best Music Video’ category at the award ceremony held in Los Angeles.

The two major political parties celebrated the duo in a tweet and further encouraged them that the best is yet to come.

“We celebrate Nigeria music and afrobeat stars Damini Ogulu Burna Boy and Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun Wizkid on their GrammyAwards. The best is yet to come,” APC said.

PDP National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan in a tweet said, “@OfficialPDPNig congratulates @Wizkid and @Burnaboy, says their #Grammy Awards showcase the resilience of the Nigerian spirit.

“The duo has shown the capacity of the Generation-Next-Nigeria to take our nation to envious heights. Congratulations… More wins!”

Both artistes have continued to receive a series of congratulations following their success at the Grammy Awards.

Several celebrities have also continued to celebrate both music stars. Don Jazzy, Davido, Simi, Davido, Seyi Shay among others have all congratulated both musicians on their win.