34th Lulu-Briggs Foundation Medical Mission treats 3,658 people free

3,658 men, women and children received life-saving medical care and health education free of charge at the O. B. Lulu-Briggs Foundation’s 34th Medical Mission, which held in the ancient city of Isiokpo in Rivers State, Nigeria, from March 8th to March 12th 2021.

The treatment and care, which was provided by 140 medical and non medical volunteers, included 59 general surgeries and 24 eye surgeries and was hosted in collaboration with the Ogbakor Ikwerre USA/Canada and the Ikwerre Local Government Council.

Guests at the opening ceremony included the Paramount Rulers of Isiokpo and Omagwa Communities respectively, HRM Eze Blessing Wagor and HRH Achinike Amadi, the Ikwerre Local Government Chairman, Engr. Samuel Nwanosike, the President Ogbakor Ikwerre Worldwide Prof. E. N. Wami and Prof. Nsirim Nduka while CSP Dr. J. Oje representated the Rivers State Commissioner of Police, CP Friday Eboka.

The Paramount Ruler of Isiokpo, HRM Eze Blessing Wagor and the Chairman of Ikwerre Local Government Council, Engr. Samuel Nwanosike in their separate remarks commended the selfless service of the O. B. Lulu-Briggs Foundation and its collaborative work with the Ogbakor Ikwerre USA/Canada.

Speaking on behalf of Dr. Mrs. Seinye O.B. Lulu-Briggs, the Foundation’s Chairman, Mrs. Imah Chris-Adegoke, the Foundation’s Director of Performance Optimization, thanked the Royal fathers, the Local Government Chairman and Ogbakor Ikwerre Worldwide for their partnership and commitment to the welfare of their community.

She also saluted the Foundation’s medical and non-volunteers for their tireless service to the Free Medical Missions.

Mrs Chris-Adegoke gave a brief historical account of the Medical Mission since inception. “Our Free Medical Mission’s began in Abonnema in 2005, as a result of our witnessing the limited access to healthcare and high medical costs in the course of implementing our flagship elder care program: Care for Life,” She said.

Adding that, “since then the Foundation has taken healthcare to the grassroots directly impacting lives positively through 5-day pop-up health missions staffed by medical and non-medical volunteers where diagnosis, medication and surgery are provided free of charge to communities across the Niger Delta region of Nigeria.”

She noted that this was the second time a free medical mission was being held in Isiokpo and that to date 130,000 people in communities across the Niger Delta (Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Cross River and Rivers States) have benefited.

The highpoint of the opening ceremony was the session during which tributes were made in honour of the Foundation’s Grand Benefactor, High Chief (Dr.) O. B. Lulu Briggs OON, DCF, DSSRS.

The O. B. Lulu-Briggs Foundation was establishment in his name by Dr. Mrs Seinye O.B. Lulu-Briggs in 2001 to institutionalise and celebrate his prolific giving.

His philosophy of giving is summed up by his words, “Even if it is just one life we can save, or one person’s pain we can alleviate, it is a good beginning. And the more people and organisations that can provide similar services, then the more people we can help collectively.” 2010