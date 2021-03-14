Yoruba group dedicates 20th anniversary to Tinubu

Agbarijo Egbe Odo Yoruba, (Grand Council of Yoruba Youths) during a meeting it held on Sunday 20th of march to mark its 20th anniversary has come out with a press statement titled Agbarijo Egbe Odo Yoruba @ 20: A Time for Sober Reflections, Thanksgiving and Genuine Appreciation of Nigerian Political Leaders and Youths.

The celebration which was specifically dedicated to Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu@69 as one of the legends of Nigeria political landscape and an elder looks back proudly at the formation of the body when just 14 members on 29th July 1999, met in a room at the Obafemi Awolowo to pledge their unflinching loyalty to the course of the Yoruba nation.

The statement which was signed by the president-General of the youth council, Comrade AWA Bamiji salute the determination and resolve of the 14 founding members whose patriotism to the resolution made of that historic day has remained unshaken.

The President-general in a chat with Pegasus Reporters reeled out programmes of event that will cap the 20th anniversary of the formation among which are the presentation of award plaques to deserving personalities. He also gave a historic perspective of the formation and growth of the body and the founding members.

The full statement is published below:

The time flies so they say as everything still looks like yesterday when the 14 visionary Youths’ and Students’ Leaders met on the 29th July 1999, at the Coffee Room, Obafemi Awolowo Hall, Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State.

This historic meeting which impacts are still being felt Internationally till today was presided over by my humble self with the Vice-chairman being Miss Toyin Ajao, the former Chairperson, Mozambique Hall of female Residence, Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile – Ife.

Below is the attendance of that meeting of highly determined “Aluta Boys and Girls” representing the interest of all the Progressive Youths and Students across Nigeria most especially, in the Nigerian tertiary institutions.

(1) Sawyer Adeshina, Room 68.5, Fajuyi Hall, Fine Art, 200 Level. (2) Ajao K. Oluwatoyin, Room 02, Mozambique, Management and Accounting, 200 Level. (3) Gbadamosi A. K. Room 285, Awolowo Hall Annex, International Relations, 400 Level. (4) Omotoso Seun, Room 20, Fajuyi Hall, Building, 300 Level. (5) Balogun A. Y., Room 280, Awolowo Hall Annex, Geology, 400 Level. (6) Kayode Oyedeji Town, International Relations, 400 Level. (7) Owolabi Kunle, Room 75, Awolowo Hall, International Relations, 400 Level. (8) Oni Adewunmi O., Room 285, Awolowo Hall Annex, Accounting 400 Level. (9) Victor O. Oyelayo, Room 115, Awolowo Hall, Political Science, 400 Level. (10) AWA Bamiji, Room F307, Post Graduate Hall, Economics, 400 Level. (11) Adeoye Sina, Town, Accounting, 100 Level. (12) Olorunninsola Dayo, Red Cross Base, Awolowo Hall, Agricultural Economics, 400 Level. (13) Ogunsola Gbenga, Red Cross Base, Post Graduate Hall, Language, 300 Level. (14) Popoola Dele, Room H103, Post Graduate Hall, International Relations, 300 Level.

We faced the uncertainty of tomorrow but with a strong belief in the popular philosophy of “who dares wins”, we forged ahead. We began as a wonderful team with a lofty vision to bring all visionary youths and students together under One Umbrella to rule the World of youth Politics when it comes to Progressive Politicking.

It started as “Progressive Students Forum or AD Students’ Vanguard” with a national spread but along the line, its Leadership formed Agbarijo Egbe Odo Yoruba, the Grand Council of Yoruba Youths in conjunction with other vibrant Youths’ and Students’ Groups in October 2001, inside Trenchard Hall, University of Ibadan, Ibadan, Oyo State.

This is 2021, 20 years down the line. The Preparation is now in top gear to roll out the drums and blare the trumpets in appreciation of the above beginners as well as political leaders within and outside Yoruba land who have in one way or the other contributed to our success story because Agbarijo Egbe Odo Yoruba, Grand Council of Yoruba, has become the household name throughout the global space, to our credit.

The 20 beautifully carved Odu’a (Oriolokun) Awards will be bestowed on various personalities within and outside Yoruba land but priority will be given to those political leaders and youths who jointly built our sailing boat since 2001 till date.

Please, Watch out for “The Great 20 Awardees”.

We must dedicate this success story to Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the National Leader of All Progressives Congress (APC), in appreciation of his untiring efforts, since the June 12 era till date, towards piloting the Ship of Yoruba land to a safe Berth.

You have raised and empowered so many groups and individuals more than any other political leader in Yoruba land and even in Nigeria as a whole.

As a visionary leader, you are one of the major employers of labour in Nigeria today. Your personal sacrifice during the June 12, 1993 election result actualization struggle is second to none. Apart from facing former President Olusegun Obasanjo squarely during the seizure of the Lagos State monthly allocations by his lead Federal Government in protest against the timely creation of the local council development area (LCDAs) and to God be the glory, they are all in existence till date and this same idea is being replicated in other Southwest States including the PDP controlled Oyo State.

Ironically, President Umaru Yar’Adua, from Katsina State and from the same PDP, later released these seized funds to Lagos State, in compliance with the Supreme Court Judgment. May his gentle soul continue to rest in peace.

A similar occurrence happened in 2018, when President Muhammadu Buhari, also from Katsina State but from the APC, acknowledged June 12 as Nigeria’s democracy day, in tune with the popular request, whereas former President Olusegun Obasanjo, a Yoruba man and the major beneficiary of the June 12 Struggles, looked another way round throughout his 8 year Administration.

You saved the entire Southwest Progressives from total collapse into the waiting hands of the conservatives in the 2003 general election sequel to the PDP Tsunami orchestrated by the same President Obasanjo led Federal Government by making sure that you retained Lagos State for the Alliance for Democracy, AD, which gave you the unrivalled title of “The Last Man Standing” among the 6 Alliance for Democracy Southwest Governors.

Ever since 1992 till date, you have been positively identifying with the Nigerian youths, religious groups, traditional rulers, political organizations, civil society organizations, non-governmental organizations and community-based organizations more than any other political leader in Nigeria. This has ensured that when you look at your back you have followers in millions!

As a talent hunter, you sent for me as a youth leader through my mentor, Professor Wole Soyinka in 2004. We both met later in the Governor’s Office, Oval Building and I was particularly moved when you openly acknowledged my Group’s fantastic contributions to the progress of Yoruba land. As a true political leader, on that day, the same way you confessed same during our other meeting in your House at Bourdillon, Ikoyi, in 2011, in the presence of Comrade Ayo Opadokun and as a committed youth leader, I strongly believe that this kind of leadership recognition from an uncommon man of destiny is far beyond any monetary inducement.

Spiritually, you are like the everlasting Rock of Gibraltar as we have been witnessing your persistent triumph over various forms of opposition since you came into the political limelight in 1992 till date.

No wonder, you are being praised by Mayegun Odu’a, King Wasiu Ayinde, K1, “Asiwaju ko se di’gbolu o, he e e e e, Tinubu, ko se sa’gun si o, he e e e e e. A koni t’ori gbigbo ka p’aja o, hen en en en. A koni t’ori kikan, ka p’agbo, hen en en en. A koni tori werewre p’oruko o, hen en en en…

Just like every human being, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu may not be a perfect man in the World but today, he stands tall among the pack through his coveted achievements.

Prophet Muhammed and Jesus Christ had their own enemies even among their followers when they were alive, so Asiwaju Bola Tinubu’s case cannot be an exemption and it is on this note, we will humbly solicit the continuous cooperation of his political associates, friends and families and you as a progressive leader in Yoruba land, should be aware of the fact that without these your understanding followers behind you ever since, the story would have been so different today.

You are the best Governor Nigeria ever had since 1999 till date looking at the continuous progress and the ever-increasing Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) of Lagos State, which you laid the foundation for.

We, Yoruba, now have a big political challenge ahead of us which we, Youths, have been championing since 2019 as our advocacy, “2023 is Yoruba Turn: Non – Negotiable” and it is only through unity that we could succeed with this Agenda.

Whoever among the Yoruba political, religious or traditional leaders and youths that are trying to sabotage these collective efforts of Yoruba leaders and youths will be met with the wrath of Almighty God.

The only monumental Birthday Gift that could be bestowed on you by President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, is the immediate convocation of a peace meeting on Herdsmen – Farmers Crisis, as you have just advocated for, just as we, Youths, have equally supported the idea. “Enough is enough”. You have said it all as we are still comparing your impeccable speech with various reactions from other notable leaders and it is just like a distance between the Heavens and the earth. No wonder, Lagos State is far ahead of others to date.

Those countless dare-devil criminals have infiltrated the Nigerian security agents as alleged by former President Goodluck Jonathan while he was in Power and this is making it difficult for them to uprooted easily.

Akanbi Omo Olodo Ide, we all raise our voice in concert to say many Happy Returns @ 69. Every March 29 is your day, Congratulations. Igba Odun, Odun Kan.

Signed: Comrade AWA Bamiji Aare Apapo (President-General) Agbarijo Egbe Odo Yoruba (Grand Council of Yoruba Youths)