Wizkid, Nigeria’s international and multiple award-winning singer, has won his first-ever Grammy Award

The Nigerian won the award for his contribution to the song Brown Skin Girl with Beyonce and Blue Ivy.

The song won Best Music Video at the Premiere Ceremony of the 63rd GRAMMY Awards.

The Best Music Video award is given to the artist, video director, and video producer.

Their video bested fellow nominees Future with Drake, Anderson. Paak, Harry Styles, and Woodkid.

Brown Skin Girl

The music video for “Brown Skin Girl” was featured in Beyoncé’s 2020 film Black Is King and was released separately on August 24, 2020.

The video was directed by Beyoncé and Jenn Nkiru.

The video acts as a celebration and affirmation of the beauty of dark-skinned women.