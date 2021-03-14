By Adejoke Adeleye/ Abeokuta

Mrs. Bisola Awodele, a 43-year-old mother of five, has been arrested by officers of Ogun Police Command for allegedly pouring hot water on her husband.

Awodele was arrested after Peter Phillips, the injured husband stormed Sango Ota Police Area Command to report the attack on him by his wife.

Philips had told police officers that his wife picked a pot of hot water and poured it on his body after accusing him always getting drunk.

After her arrest, Awodele told the police that her husband is found of always coming home very drunk.

She also accused him of not contributing to her welfare of and upkeep of the children.

She stated further that on that fateful day, the husband came home drunk as usual.

Awodele said while she was complaining about the husband act of drunkenness, the man started insulting her and her parents.

She said this infuriated her and the consequence of her anger was the hot water she poured on her husband’s body.

According to the police, preliminary investigation also revealed that the suspect gave birth to a baby about eight months ago.

But she killed and secretly buried the baby out of frustration.

Police investigating team have since followed her to the secret grave of the killed baby, where the carcass was exhumed.

The husband has been taken to the General Hospital Ota where he is presently recuperating.

Ogun Commissioner of Police, Edward Awolowo Ajogun has ordered further investigation of the case.