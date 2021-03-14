By Muhaimin Olowoporku

Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo has been slated to kick start the science and technology expo to begin on Monday at Eagles Square, Abuja.

Osinbajo will speak at the opening ceremony and represent President Muhammadu Buhari.

The expo with the theme “Science, Technology and Innovation for Economic Recovery and Sustainability Amidst COVID-19 Challenges” is the brainchild of the ministry of science and technology.

It is touted as a platform to commercialize innovations into products, Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonna Onu said.

“The essence of this expo is to find ways to commercialize innovations into products and services that the country needs and in turn provide jobs and end poverty.

“We are expected to see so many people who took innovations, developed by research institutions in the country to start up small and medium scale enterprises in the past years.

“Mr. President wants to make sure that all those who want to work, have the best chance of doing so and this can be done through, science, technology and innovation. It is good to note that the expo is not a trade fair ground where goods are bought and sold but a place to showcase ideas to investors willing to develop such innovations, he said further.

The event would hold between Monday, 15th – Friday, 19th March 2021 at the Eagle Square, Abuja.

Mike Okokon, the planner of the expo said all is set to ensure that the event is held with full adherence to all COVID-19 protocols.