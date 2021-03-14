United edge past West Ham to return second

By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Manchester United moved back up to second in the Premier League thanks to a 1-0 win over West Ham who are also chasing a spot in the Champions League for next season.

The red devils had a Craig Dawson own goal to thank for their 1-0 win.

The pattern of the game was set early on with West Ham sitting back and soaking up anything United threw at them.

Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood both came close to opening the scoring but the Hammers successfully navigated their way through to half-time with the scores at 0-0

It took less than ten minutes of the second half for United to break the deadlock, with Scott McTominay rising highest to nod Bruno Fernandes’ corner towards goal before Dawson inadvertently steered the ball home.

The goal sparked the Hammers into life as they pushed for an equaliser, but the United backline stood tall as they saw out the win.