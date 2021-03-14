By Gabriel Yough

Herders and farmers in Taraba state have solicited the support of the state government toward the production of alternative feedstock for animals.

They appealed at Jalingo after undergoing some training on alternative feedstock for animals.

The training was undertaken by the Centre for Social Change and Economic Development (CSCED), in collaboration with the Food and Agricultural Organisation (FAO).

Alhaji Bello Kuri, spokesman for the herders, said that the new feeding method was the best approach toward ending the herders/farmers crisis.

According to him, the scramble over fresh grass, which usually led to clashes with crop farmers, will be a thing of the past if the government gives a little support to them in terms of the provision of some raw materials.

“The alternative feedstock introduced to us is the best approach so far in ending the crisis between herdsmen and farmers in Taraba and the entire country.

“We want the government to support us with some of the raw materials like urea, ammonia, aroma, among others so that we can continue to get the feeds and stop moving about,” he said.

Mr Garba Kam, the spokesman for the trained farmers, also stressed the need for government assistance to enable them to sustain the new feeding method to boost productivity and enhance food security for the country.

“The good thing about the new feed formulation method is that some of the materials like dry grass and grains are around us.

“Government should assist us with a grant or soft loans to purchase the items that are not readily available,” he said.

Alhaji Mustapha Baba, the team leader of CSCED, told NAN that the centre was happy with the enthusiasm shown by the herders and farmers and the successes recorded so far.

Baba explained that the main aim of the alternative feedstock, supported by the United Nations Peacebuilding, United Nations Development Program (UNDP), United Nations Human Rights Commission and UN Women, was to curb the farmers/herders crisis in the country.

