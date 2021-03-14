Six herdsmen, members of the same family, have been killed in Wasinmi village, Irewole LGA of Osun State.

According to a report by Daily Trust, the people were killed by gunmen, who attacked their settlement.

Immediately the gunmen stormed the Fulani settlement, they opened fire, killing six herders on the spot, the paper reported.

The Police Public Relations Officer in Osun, Yemisi Opalola, confirmed the killing.

She said investigation has begun and that the Commissioner of Police, Wale Olokode, has moved to the village.

Police detectives are also hunting the assailants.

The PPRO described the incident as unfortunate.

He vowed that the culprits would be arrested and brought to book.