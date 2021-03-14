By Adejoke Adeleye, Abeokuta

A 43-year-old man, Bisola Awodele has been arrested by officers of the Ogun State Police Command for pouring hot water on her husband, thereby causing him grievous harm.

The suspect was arrested following a report by the husband, Peter Phillips, who ran to Sango Ota Area Command with a first degree burns all over his body and reported that his wife, a mother of five accused him of getting drunk always.

He said as a result, she picked a pot containing already boiled water, and poured it on his body.

Upon the report, the Area Commander, ACP Muhideen Obe quickly directed his JWC section to effect the arrest of the wife.

The team swiftly moved to the scene where the suspect was promptly apprehended.

On interrogation, the suspect explained to the police how her husband was fond of coming home drunk always without contributing anything to her welfare and the children.

She explained that on that fateful day, her husband came home drunk as usual, and that while she was complaining about her husband’s act of drunkenness, the man started insulting her and her parents which infuriated her, consequence upon which she poured hot water on his body.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, CP Edward Awolowo Ajogun has ordered the immediate transfer of the case to State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation and prosecution.