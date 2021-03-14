English Premier League club Sheffield United on Saturday announced the parting of ways with manager Chris Wilder.

CEO Stephen Bettis said Wilder left by mutual consent following discussions with the Board of Directors.

The team which gained promotion to the league last season, has been languishing at the bottom.

It has garnered only 14 points out of 28 games.

Wilder had been in charge of the team for almost five years and qualified them for the Premier League.

Ahead of Sunday’s fixture at Leicester City, U23s manager Paul Heckingbottom was installed as caretaker manager until the end of the season.

He will be assisted by former Bournemouth manager Jason Tindall, Alan Knill and United’s current backroom staff.