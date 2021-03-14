By Grace Alegba

Mr Olukayode Popoola, the Federal Controller of Works in Lagos said that the Federal Government has postponed plans to partially close the Falomo Bridge in Victoria Island for repairs.

Popoola said that the decision to suspend the rehabilitation of the bridge was reached after a meeting with relevant stakeholders.

“After consultations with relevant stakeholders, we decided to postpone the rehabilitation work. A new date would be announced for the partial closure and commencement of repair works soon,” he said.

He apologised to road users and members of the public for inconveniences caused by the shift in date for the repairs.

NAN