By Ibrahim Kado

Adamawa Police Command says it has arrested two suspected vandals, recovered a Toyota Corolla car and armoured cables belonging to the Yola Electricity Distribution Company (YEDC).

DSP Suleiman Nguroje, the command’s spokesperson, disclosed this in a statement issued on Sunday in Yola.

Nguroje said that the suspects were arrested by police while on area patrol on Rugange – Njoboliyo Road, Yola.

“Operatives of the command attached to Yola Division, while on area patrol on Rugange – Njoboliyo Road, arrested two notorious vandals.

“The suspects, Idi Wakil, 62, and Babangida Bello, 54, are all residents of Madumari Ward, Yola South Local Government Area,” he stated.

Nguroje said that the suspects had been vandalising, stealing and selling out armoured electricity cables that connected Njoboliyo and other villages to Yola.

He said the act had resulted in a power outage in those areas and caused wrongful loss to YEDC and wrongful gain to themselves.

“The Commissioner of Police, Aliyu Alhaji, has commended officers and men of Yola Division and members of the community for making it difficult for the criminals to escape arrest,” he said.

According to Nguroje, investigation further reveals that the suspects are an auxiliary staff of YEDC and have been committing similar offences since 2018.

He said that the commissioner had directed that the suspects be arraigned in court upon completion of the investigation.

He said the police boss had also called on the management of YEDC to report to Yola Divisional Police Headquarters and claim the recovered stolen cables.

NAN