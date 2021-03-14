By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Popular comedian, Samuel A. Perry professionally called Broda Shaggi has said his comedy skills are inborn and not learnt from any school.

The actor during an interview also revealed he is a graduate of Visual Arts at the University of Lagos but cannot pursue a career in that line owing to the situations of things in the country.

“My energy is inborn. It has always been in me. Talent cannot be learnt in any school. I studied Visual Arts at the University of Lagos. But with the situation of things in Nigeria, how many people can afford to buy paintings? I had to find another way, he said.

Broda Shaggi disclosed that he is happy about what he does, saying if he is not working on a movie set, he works on his own projects and at times he is not shooting music videos, he writes music.

He also professed his love for fuji music during the interview revealing that he is working alongside popular fuji musician, Wasiu Alabi Pasuma on a song currently.

“I am working with Pasuma on a fuji song. Right from my childhood, I have always loved Pasuma and K1 de Ultimate. I love anything that has to do with my culture. That is why I love Yoruba music.

Shaggi who become famous as a comedian and now an ambassador to many brands said he would keep doing the things the brands saw in him that made them approach him.