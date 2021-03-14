By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

In celebration of 2021 Mother’s Day in Nigeria, Toyin Lawani chose to celebrate Late Ibidunni Ighodalo who was passionate about helping women with fertility problems.

The 41-year-old businesswoman recalled how affectionate the deceased was, every Mother’s Day.

She wrote ”It’s Mother’s Day and you came to my mind as usual, even with my mom being late you don’t miss calling me on mothers day where ever you are, you talk to the kids and send them gifts, no one can ever fill the space you left in my heart cause you are special.

”Most people might not know how close we are, but our sisterhood wasn’t for the public eyes when people go on negative about me, you call to say be you, God will never judge you for that, Toyin you are a hard worker, don’t mind naysayers, you inspire a lot of people and you are doing well, she always made me go on, rest on sis, I will always love you and can never forget you @ibidunni_ighodalo