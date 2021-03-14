By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

There are high hopes for afro beat superstar, Damini Ogulu aka Burna Boy to bring home the much-coveted Grammy award set to hold later today.

Burna Boy has returned to the nomination list for a second time.

Fans believe he has a better chance now after being beaten by Angelique kidjo in his last attempt.

He is nominated in the Best Global Music Album category for his 2020 album “Twice as Tall”, alongside four others including Malian band Tinariwen and US band Antibalas.

Burna Boy who rose to prominence in 2012 after releasing ” Like to Party” the lead single from his debut studio album, L.I.F.E has not looked back since then.

He has gotten series of international endorsements from global music acts and even former US President Barack Obama.

He has also won many music awards.

So far, he has won the BET Award, MTV Europe Music Award, All Africa Music Awards, Sound City MVP Awards, among many others.

The Afropop star who was a voice to reckon with during the nationwide #EndSars protest is lined up for the Grammy award alongside another music star, Ayo Balogun aka Wizkid.

Wizkid features in Beyonce’s Brownskin girl song. He has seen his name included in the award nominees list for Best Music video.

The nomination of Burna Boy and Wizkid has set social media abuzz especially Twitter with fans tipping both Burma Boy and Wizkid to deliver the award this time.

If you dey the same category with Burna and Wizkid, the only thing you're taking today is pictures The gods have spoken. #GRAMMYs — Sheddy King 🌍 (@thesheddyking) March 14, 2021

Burna Boy & Wizkid are both nominated, bring it home kings!! 🦁 🦍 #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/LcSCKkfXcg — TXT (@txt_mag) March 14, 2021

#GRAMMYs

Congratulations to Burna Boy and Wizkid in advance. — ChartsAfrica📊 (@chartsafrica) March 14, 2021

My heart goes out to artistes in the same nomination as Burna Boy and Wizkid. They just going to the #GRAMMYs to take pics for the Gram — Sheddy King 🌍's Assistant (@fakesheddyking) March 14, 2021