Kelechi Iheanacho hit a hat-trick today against Sheffield United to move his club Leicester City into second place in the Premier League.

He, however, dedicate the match ball to all the mothers in the world.

Iheanacho opened the floodgates in the 38th minute with a close-range finish from Jamie Vardy’s pass after a flowing move.

Iheanacho’s third goal in his last three games was followed by Ayoze Perez’s fine strike from the edge of the area in the 64th minute.

Iheanacho scored again in the 69th minute from Vardy’s cross and completed his treble with a 25-yard blast past Aaron Ramsdale.

The goals made him become the first Nigerian to score a Premier League hat-trick since Peter Odemwingie in 2012.

Iheanacho is now the fifth Nigerian to score 3 goals or more in a Premier League match after Efan Efoku, Nwankwo Kanu, Yakubu Aiyegbeni (4x), and Peter Odemwingie.

“I don’t know how to express this, I’ve been waiting for this day to come. I’m grateful to God, my teammates and my manager for helping me grow.

“I wish everyone a happy Mother’s Day. I dedicate this match ball to all the mothers in the world,” Iheanacho stated after the match.