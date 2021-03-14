The Guild of Water Purifiers and Researchers of Nigeria (GOWPARN), has lauded proficiency and high level of professionalism of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, NAFDAC.

It lauded the agency, especially with the way it deals with issues and matters that affects the public.

In a communique signed by the President and Secretary of the group, Bassey Christopher and Anrinle Ahmed respectively, at their emergency meeting in Lagos at the weekend, the group commended the Professor Adeyeye-led organisation as a people-oriented agency.

The release added that some weeks ago, GOWPARN complained to NAFDAC of alleged marginalisation, where in a meeting was conveyed, but whether by omission or commission, the group was not invited, which nevertheless tend to destabilise members of the group.

However, after extensive deliberations at the meeting by members of the group, the matter was reported to the Director-General of NAFDAC, Professor Mojisola Adeyeye, who without delay arranged for another meeting between the group and the top management of NAFDAC, presided over by one of the senior Director in NAFDAC, Mr Sheriff Olagunju, who stood in for DG, NAFDAC.

“This display of maturity, with the arrangement of the meeting in no distant time, to us, as a body, no doubt portrays proficiency, high level of professionalism and diligence on the part of NAFDAC. This is indeed worthy of emulation”, the statement added.

The group further declared their support and solidarity for the agency and signified their readiness to always avail themselves to further assist NAFDAC in conducting research into the source of water in Nigeria generally as well as considering the quality of water to be sold to the public and further serve as a bank for valuable information on water issues.