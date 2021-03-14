The Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, has given the Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, till May 1 to pay all outstanding salaries of workers in the state.

Messrs Kolapo Olatunde and Sola Adigun, Chairmen, Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC), in a statement signed demanded the immediate payment of outstanding salaries and other matters of workers’ welfare and interests before Workers Day (May 1st)

Part of the statement read: “We are not oblivious of the excellency’s giant strides and it is noteworthy.

“However, workers are hereby constrained to bring to your Excellency’s doorstep the outstanding demands of workers which revolve around issues of welfare of workers which we have been presenting since the inception of your administration in Ekiti State.

“There is no doubting the fact that the present administration inherited promotions arrears for 2015, 2016 and 2017 while this administration met those of 2018 and 2019 which are equally not yet implemented.”

The leadership of the organized labour urged the government to begin with piece meal payment of these outstanding arrears to gradually relieve itself of the financial burdens.

Labour Congress urged the State government to take action before the 2021 Workers’ Day celebration.

“Workers are agitated and are so convinced that with the political will of Gov. Kayode Fayemi, these outstanding workers welfare and salaries can be attended to before May 1st.”