By Jethro Ibileke

The decomposing bodies of two brothers have been recovered by operatives of Delta State Police Command in Abraka, Ethiope East Local Government Area of the state.

The Acting Public Relations Officer of the Command, DSP Bright Edafe, who confirmed the recovery, gave the names of the deceased as Kelvin Izakpa (10) and Fega Izakpa (7).

He said the children are sons of late Meshach Izakpa, and were staying with their mother before their disappearance.

He added that the corpses were found in an abandoned Honda car, with registration number AG 815 BKW, parked at the pathway of the house of one Eniku Aghogho Tayo (35).

Edafe said Tayo who is now in police custody, resides in Warri, adding that he is the owner of the abandoned vehicle that has also be impounded.

Meanwhile, the Command has also arrested two persons, Monday Ofomukoro and Prince Akpojaro, with 50 wraps and two unwrapped stones of illicit drugs suspected to be cocaine.

Their arrest followed a raid on black spots at Macaver street, Warri.

According to the PPRO, DSP Edafe, Ofomukoro confessed to have been dealing on the sale of such substance for some years now.

He said operatives also raided another black spot at Panalpina, by NPA, in Warri, where a suspected cultists, Ebi Anda, was arrested with some quantity of weeds suspected to be Indian hemp in about three medium size nylon bag compartments, and about fifty pieces of razler wrap, one battle axe, two daggers.

He said one Gbobobo Obaro was nabbed while snatching phones of two supposed passengers around Merogun axis, also in Warri.