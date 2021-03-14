By Abankula

In the latest report released by the NCDC on Saturday, Nigeria recorded just 205 new COVID-19 cases and four deaths.

The new cases were almost half of the 399 recorded on Friday.

According to the NCDC, Nigeria now has 160,537 confirmed cases, 144,714 discharged and 2013 deaths.

Active cases shrank to 13,810, after 655 were discharged on Saturday.

The NCDC explained the composition of the discharged.

“Our discharges today include 439 community recoveries in FCT and 96 community recoveries in Lagos State managed in line with guidelines”.

The four deaths were recorded in four states: Ondo has two, Lagos and Imo have one each.

Here is a breakdown of the cases on Saturday:

Ondo-33

Lagos-25

FCT-22

Bauchi-21

Akwa Ibom-15

Kaduna-14

Katsina-13

Ogun-13

Rivers-11

Edo-8

Ekiti-4

Imo-4

Kano-3

Nasarawa-2

Niger-2

160,537 confirmed

144,714 discharged

2,013 deaths