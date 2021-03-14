By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nigerian singer Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, better known as Burna Boy has won his first-ever Grammy Award for the Best World Music Album at the 2021 Grammy Awards.

The self-acclaimed African Giant’s album “Twice as Tall” won the award over records by Antibalas (FU Chronicles), Bebel Gilberto (Agora), Anoushka Shankar (Love Letters), and Tinariwen (Amadjar).

Burna Boy becomes the first Nigerian singer to clinch the much-expected award among other home-grown Nigerian singers such as King Sunny Ade, Femi Kuti and Seun Kuti, who were all nominated in the past.

It was Burna Boy’s second Grammy nomination after he lost the 2020 Grammy Award for the Best World Music Album to Angelique Kidjo, whose Celia was adjudged the winner over African Giant and three others.