By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Arsenal sealed their first north London derby win since December 2018 after fighting back from a goal down to beat 10-man Tottenham 2-1 on Super Sunday.

The Gunners, who were without captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang after he was left out of the starting line-up due to a disciplinary breach, dominated much of the first half as Emile Smith Rowe and Cedric Soares both saw strikes hit the woodwork.

However, they were behind in the 33rd minute when Erik Lamela, who replaced the injured Heung-min Son after 19 minutes, produced a spectacular drilled Rabona (33) to beat Bernd Leno and find the bottom corner.

The hosts did finally get some reward just before the half-time interval when Martin Odegaard (44) swept home Kieran Tierney’s cutback and they turned the game around midway through the second half when Alexandre Lacazette scored from the spot (64) after being fouled by Davinson Sanchez.

Lamela was shown a red card 15 minutes from full time after committing a handball foul to pick up his second yellow card.