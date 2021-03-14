By Stanley Nwanosike

A chieftain of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Chief Hyacinth Ngwu, has described the bill seeking payment of life pensions to former Enugu State Governors as anti-development and anti-people.

The former Publicity Secretary of APC in the South-East, who expressed his feelings about the bill on Sunday, said it was bad in nature and intent.

Meanwhile, the bill meant to benefit former governors, their deputies and spouses, went through its first reading at the Enugu State House of Assembly on March 11.

Ngwu called for the total condemnation of the bill by all well-meaning citizens of the state.

“Should the bill be passed and assented to, there would come a time that after the payment of this category of pensioners, there would be little or nothing for other government services.

“This idea is very obnoxious, repugnant and repressive. We all must stand up and say no to its passage. Is Enugu state no longer in the hands of God?’’ he said.

The APC chieftain noted that such laws were currently being abrogated and jettisoned in other states where they existed across the federation.

According to him, lawmakers should be sensitive to the economic realities of the present as well as the future.

“Where shall the state get the money to back up the implementation of the law if it becomes effective?

“The governor should please suggest to the leadership of the house of assembly to stop forthwith the debate on this bill,’’ he added.

NAN