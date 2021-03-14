President Muhammadu Buhari has sent a congratulatory message to Rev. Dr. Felix Omobude, former National President, Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), on his 75th birthday.

In a statement released on Sunday, Buhari described Onibude as a “servant of God, who has spent more than 40 years preaching and teaching the gospel and meeting the needs of others.”

“The President congratulates Dr. Omobude, the General Superintendent of Gospel Light International Ministries (New Covenant Gospel Church), for his service to the country and humanity, leaving all other pursuits to accept the call of God, and living out the promise of love by working tirelessly to improve the lives of others,” the statement further reads:

“President Buhari notes that the investments of the visionary leader and his ministry in the educational sector, with a marked difference in encouraging many to study science and technology related courses, inspired by Dr. Omobude’s belief that more creativity and innovation in the sector will drive national development.”

However, the President prayed for more blessings of long life, good health, and strength for the former President of PFN.