Agency Report

Two US senators from New York, Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand, have called on Governor Andrew Cuomo to resign.

The call came as the seventh woman came out to accuse the governor of sexual harassment.

The two senators put out a joint statement saying Cuomo has “lost the confidence” to govern.

“Confronting and overcoming the Covid crisis requires sure and steady leadership.

“We commend the brave actions of the individuals who have come forward with serious allegations of abuse and misconduct,” Schumer and Gilibrand said.

“Due to the multiple, credible sexual harassment and misconduct allegations, it is clear that Governor Cuomo has lost the confidence of his governing partners and the people of New York.

“Governor Cuomo should resign,” they said.

Schumer is the majority leader in the US Senate.

The statement by the two senator comes just hours after 13 of New York’s 27 House delegates also called on Cuomo to resign.

As the quit calls poured in, a seventh woman has come out with a fresh accusation of sexual harassment.

Jessica Bakeman, a journalist detailed instances of unwanted touching and humiliating comments she endured while covering Cuomo’s administration.

She said she was sexually harassed by Cuomo several times since the start of her journalism career in 2012.

In an article for New York Magazine, she described a 2014 holiday party in which the governor gripped her tightly as she went to say goodbye for the night.

“He took my hand, as if to shake it, then refused to let go,” Bakeman wrote.

“He put his other arm around my back, his hand on my waist, and held me firmly in place while indicating to a photographer he wanted us to pose for a picture.”

Cuomo has ignored the torrents of calls on him to quit, posing now as a victim of cancel culture.

He urged traducers to wait for the outcome of an investigation by the state attorney general.