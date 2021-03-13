Osun State Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Mrs Kudirat Ibrahim, on Saturday said 29 people were killed in road accidents between January and February in the State.

According to a statement issued by the Command’s spokesperson, Mrs Agnes Ogunbemi, 460 people were involved in the accidents which claimed 29 lives and got 188 others injured.

She said: “The Command within the past two months recorded about 68 road traffic accidents which involved 105 vehicles.

“We were able to rescue 243 people from the accident scenes while 29 persons lost their lives,’’ she said.

To arouse the safety consciousness in the people, Ibrahim said the Command featured in 23 television and 91 radio programmes within the two months.

“We also held two stakeholder meetings, had 11 publications in the dailies, and staged 102 rallies in the motor parks.

“There were also about eight advocacy visits to churches and mosques in the state to sensitise road users on the dangers of disobeying road traffic regulations,’’ she said.

Ibrahim, who described the Corps as a “frontline agency’’ in combating the COVID-19 pandemic, said the Command re-strategised its operational tactics to curtail the spread of the deadly virus.

“The Command has also been able to implement structural upgrade with the available resources within its reach to fulfill the core mandate of the Commission,” she said.

The sector commander said that a lot had been done between January and February to ensure that accidents were minimised in the state.

She called on road users to be road conscious always and to obey traffic regulations to avoid being caught in accidents that could lead to loss of lives and property.