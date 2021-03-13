The Federal Controller of Works in Lagos, Mr Olukayode Popoola said the Falomo Bridge that links Victoria Island with Ikoyi, will be partially shut for six weeks.

Repair work begins tomorrow Sunday. It will end 30 April.

Popoola in a statement on Friday night appealed for understanding of road users promising that traffic regulatory and law enforcement agencies have been deployed to minimise gridlock

“The Federal Government will be embarking on rehabilitation of Falomo Bridge for a period of six weeks starting from Sunday 14th March 2021.

“This will require partial closure of one lane at a time.

“The motoring public are advised to please cooperate with the traffic law enforcement agents, while the federal government will try its best to minimise the inconveniences this may cause,” he said.

In an earlier statement, the Lagos State commissioner for Transportation, Dr Frederic Oladeinde said that the repair works will run 24 hours daily to enable the contractor complete it on time and minimize the expected inconveniences on the road users.

Oladeinde said the first stage of the repairs will cover the Victoria Island-bound lane of the bridge.

It will be closed to traffic.

Motorists heading towards Victoria Island will be diverted to the Ikoyi bound lanes to create a counter-flow.

The Commissioner also said in the second phase of repairs, the Ikoyi bound lane will be closed. Motorists will be diverted to other lanes.