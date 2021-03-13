By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Former Real Madrid goalkeeper, Iker Casillas, and his ex-wife, Sara Carbonero have confirmed their divorce.

The pair had been rumored to be split up, as the couple confirmed the report on their respective social media channels.

“Today our love as a couple takes different but not distant paths,” they said. “We’ll continue together with our task of being dedicated parents, as we have until now.

“It’s a decision taken with though and made by mutual agreement. Respect, affection, and friendship will always remain. Our priority is to share the wellbeing of our children and protect them so that they grow up in a stable and healthy environment.”

The couple ended their statements by asking that their privacy is respected.

Casillas has been in a relationship with Sara Carbonero since 2009. They secretly married on March 20, 2016, and together they have two children, Martín and Lucas.