By Abankula

Two rapists of a 16 year-old girl, Chidiebere Uzoma and Uchenna Nwegbu have been arrested in Awada, Idemili North LGA of Anambra state.

The men, 45 year-old Uzoma and 23 year-old Nwegbu conspired on 19 February to gang rape the girl.

They left the girl unconscious after she lost so much blood.

Thanks to public spirited people, the girl was rushed to hospital.

Medical examination confirmed penetration and multiple lacerations of her hymen.

Police detectives came into the picture and weeks of trailing the rapists finally yielded fruit, said Police PRO Haruna Mohammed.

Mohammed said the two men have voluntarily confessed to the crime.

They were arraigned before the magistrate court Idemili on 11 March.

Rape of underaged girls is rampant in Nigeria.