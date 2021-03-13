By Taiwo Okanlawon

American singer Jennifer Lopez and former New York Yankees baseball star Alex Rodriguez have reportedly split up after almost four years together.

According to gossip TMZ, the New York Post’s Page Six and multiple entertainment websites cited unidentified sources close to the couple that the pair had called off their engagement of two years.

Representatives for Lopez, 51, and Rodriguez, 45, one of the biggest celebrity couples in the United States, are yet to comment on the reports.

The ‘Love Don’t Cost a Thing’ singer and Rodriguez, known as A-Rod, began dating in early 2017 and announced their engagement in March 2019.

“Jennifer felt like moving forward to marriage wasn’t right. Recently Alex’s character has been called into question and that didn’t sit right with Jennifer,” Entertainment Tonight quoted a source as saying. “The couple will always have respect for each other.”

The split follows recent rumors linking A-Rod with one of the stars of TV reality show “Southern Charm.”

Lopez, who sang at U.S. President Joe Biden’s inauguration in January, said late last year the couple had postponed their wedding twice because of the coronavirus pandemic.