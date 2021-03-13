Agency Report

Terrorists of Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) claimed killing 15 Nigerian soldiers in an ambush near Gudumbali, in the Lake Chad region.

The Nigerian soldiers were in a convoy of 10 vehicles, moving from Kukawa, when they were entrapped by the terrorists on Thursday.

The terrorists lost four men.

On Saturday, ISWAP issued a statement, claiming responsibility for the ambush, according to the SITE jihadist monitoring agency.

The attack was the latest in the conflict which has killed 36,000 people and displaced hundreds of thousands in northeast Nigeria since it began 12 years ago.

“We lost 15 soldiers and four civilian JTF (militia) in the terrorists’ ambush in the forest near Gudumbali,” a military officer, who asked not to be identified, told AFP.

He said 13 Civilian JTF fighters, including 10 troops, were wounded in the ambush.

PR Nigeria also reported the attack.

It said scores of the ISWAP elements were eliminated in the fight.

ISWAP which split from Boko Haram in 2016, has become a dominant threat in Nigeria.

Its men attack troops and bases while killing and kidnapping passengers at bogus checkpoints