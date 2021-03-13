The Osun State Police Command on Friday disclosed that about N600, 000 was carted away by armed robbers during an attack on WEMA Bank in Okuku town, headquarters of Odo-Otin Local Government Area.

According to the Commissioner of Police, Osun State, Mr. Olawale Olokode, the armed robbers invaded the bank around 3:10 pm on Thursday and the operation lasted 40 minutes, killing two people.

“The armed robbers carted away about N500,000 to N600,000 from the ATM machine of WEMA Bank,” the Commissioner of Police said on Friday during Frank Talk, a live programme on RAVE FM.

“The bank staff told us that the operation lasted about 15 minutes. I led the four teams of the police to the scene of the crime. The armed robbers abandoned the car and fled into the bush with their loot. They aimed at entering the bank’s vault but they ended up stealing about N500,000 to N600,000 from one of the two ATMs at the scene of the crime.

“The armed robbers were afraid of arrest, they could not attack any bank in the area, so they fled under 15 minutes,” he added.