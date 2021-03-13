The Benue Police Command has announced the assassination of Mrs. Eunice Aghanya, wife of retired Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police, Mr. Ibe Aghanya, in Makurdi, the Benue capital.

The State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Catherine Anene, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), that the victim was killed by unidentified gunmen at her Makurdi residence, behind Kismet Hotel, on Saturday afternoon.

She said since the incident, investigations have been ongoing.

Before her death, Eunice Aghanya was the owner of Euniland Bread, Makurdi.

Similarly, retired DIG Aghanya was a one-time Benue State Commissioner of Police and later DIG in charge of Zone 2.