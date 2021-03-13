Erica at 27: Fans gift her stocks in Amazon, Tesla, Disney & United Airlines

BBN Star Erica Nlewedim turns 27 today, March 13, and to mark her day, the actress was gifted stocks in Amazon, Tesla, Disney, and United Airlines, worth ten thousand dollars.

The certificate of the stocks was presented to Erica by her fans popular called Elites.

As a monetary expression of our love to Erica Nlewedim, her supporters gifted her stocks in Amazon, Tesla, Disney and United Airlines, worth Ten Thousand US Dollars.

She's an asset to us ❤️ Powered by Trove#WorldEricaDay #HappyBirthdayErica pic.twitter.com/VS38DQEN0V — Zode™ ⭐ (@ProfZode) March 13, 2021

In addition to the stocks, The Elite League gifted Erica a star map showing the alignment of the stars on the day she was born.

The Elite League and supporters of Erica Nlewedim also made a donation of N891,000 to her Alma Mata, Command Day Secondary School Ikeja, to foot the WAEC and NECO registration fees of 54 students.

At the birthday lunch organised to celebrate Erica, the Water Element Group of Elite League also gifted her an all-expense-paid vacation to the beautiful cities of Mombasa and Nairobi in Kenya.

According to the group, she worked so hard and must go on vacation.