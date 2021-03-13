By Bolanle Lawal

Ekiti NLC has given Governor Kayode Fayemi, till May 1 to pay all outstanding salaries of workers in the state.

Chairman of the NLC, Kolapo Olatunde and his TUC counterpart, Sola Adigun signed the statement.

The two labour leaders demanded the immediate payment of outstanding salaries and other matters of workers welfare and interest as Year 2021 workers Day (May-Day) approaches.

“The entire Workers in Ekiti State, through the leadership of the organized labour, send fraternal and solidarity greetings to your Excellency.

“It is essential to commend your Excellency for your intuitive and efforts at making sure that Ekiti State moves forward in the area of social, infrastructural and all-round development; we are not oblivious of these giant strides and it is noteworthy.

“However, workers are hereby constrained to bring to your Excellency’s doorstep and table the outstanding demands of workers which revolve around issues of workers’ welfare which we have been presenting since the inception of your administration in Ekiti State.

“There is no doubting the fact that the present administration inherited promotions arrears for the years 2015, 2016 and 2017 while your administration met those of 2018 and 2019 which are equally not yet implemented.

“The leadership of the organized labour has suggested that the state government should begin with piece meal payment of these outstanding arrears so that government can gradually relieve itself of these financial burdens.

“This presentation is a prelude to the 2021 May Day (workers day). Workers are seriously agitated and we are convinced that with the political will of His Excellency, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, the Executive Governor of Ekiti State, these outstanding Workers’s welfare can be attended to before May 1.

“As responsible and Patriotic labour leaders, we are presenting these demands as a pro-active approach to ensuring industrial peace and harmony between the State Government and the entire workforce.

“To sustain this philosophy, the state government should do something before the year 2021 workers’ day celebration,” the statement read.