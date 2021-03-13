Agency Report

The bitcoin, the most popular cryptocurrency, hit a fresh record high above $60,000 on Saturday, according to trading data.

As of 11:29 GMT, bitcoin rose by 5.77 percent to $60,104, according to CoinMarketCap price-tracking website for crypto assets.

Earlier on Saturday, bitcoin climbed by 5.81 percent to $59,374 on Binance, the largest cryptocurrency exchange in terms of trading volume.

Besides, as of 10:23 GMT, bitcoin rose by 4.55 percent to $59,196, according to the CoinMarketCap portal.

The portal calculates the average price based on data from more than 20 exchanges.

Source: Sputnik News