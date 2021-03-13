

By Jethro Ibileke/Benin

Students of Auchi Polytechnic in Edo state have been prohibited from driving private cars within the school.

This is according to a circular dated 9 March, issued by the registrar, Dr. G. E. Ihiokhan.

He cited intelligence reports as reason for the ban.

“Following intelligence reports received by management, it has become expedient to put the following measures in place with effect from Wednesday, 10th March, 2021.”

“Students are not to bring in their vehicles in the campus.

“Security check will be carried out by both staff of the security unit and the police at the various entrance points of the Polytechnic’.

Ihiokhan advised all students to always carry their identity cards while on the campus.

Auchi Polytechnic was founded in 1963, first as technical college.

It became a full polytechnic in 1973 and boasts of over 10,000 students.

It is owned by the Federal Government.