Brigadier-General Ibrahim Shuaib, Director-General, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), has said over 30 senior staff members of the NYSC have been dismissed for several offences, including misconduct and indiscipline.

Their dismissal was recommended in the report of a disciplinary committee and approved by the national governing board of the NYSC on March 8, 2021.

Shuaib said every employee must abide by the ethics of the NYSC.

Speaking with The PUNCH, he said: “The NYSC is also part of society and in any society, we have the good, the bad and the ugly; and of course, the majority of our staff are good, committed, patriotic and disciplined. But of course, within, we still have some bad eggs and such bad eggs are disciplined and some have even ended up with a dismissal and so on.

“We just had one on Monday, March 8, 2021, where the national governing board ratified the disciplinary committee’s report. It’s the report of the senior staff committee meeting made up of all the directors and a representative of the Head of Service by the ministry. About 34 workers were dismissed for different offences.

“So, we sit down and look at all the disciplinary cases that are forwarded to the headquarters from the states and the headquarters. A decision will be taken and then it would be sent to the national governing board for ratification.”