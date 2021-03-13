By Abujah Racheal/Abuja

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said 1,655 people were diagnosed free of the COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

It made this known in its latest published data, putting the estimate of the recovered at 144,059.

Out of the latest discharges, 831 came from the FCT Abuja and 169 from Lagos.

NCDC classified them as community recoveries, managed in line with guidelines.

The high volume of recoveries has slashed the active COVID-19 cases to 14,264, down from 15,528 recorded on Thursday.

Eight people died on Friday, according to the data released, increasing the death toll to 2009.

Forty people have died since 7 March.

The NCDC also announced 399 new cases of COVID-19, an indication that the virus continues to lose steam, amid vaccination push.

Only 1,797 new cases have been recorded in one week.

The total number of infections in Nigeria is now 160,332.

So far, the agency has tested 1,601,396 people since the first confirmed case relating to the COVID-19 pandemic was announced on Feb. 27, 2020.

Here is a breakdown of the cases on Friday:

Lagos-101

Anambra-96

Edo-50

Abia-29

Imo-28

Ogun-19

Akwa Ibom-16

Kaduna-13

FCT-7

Bayelsa-6

Kano-6

Oyo-6

Delta-5

Rivers-5

Nasarawa-4

Ebonyi-3

Osun-3

Gombe-2

160,332 confirmed

144,059 discharged

2,009 deaths